Crusade against dollar hits a nerve in Argentina

* Government virtually bans dollar sales to savers
* Angry would-be buyers turn to the courts
* Tax inspectors target buoyant black market
* President's popularity, economy seen suffering
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, June 19 An Argentine man from the
seaside town of Mar del Plata could hardly have expected a
rebuke from the president for trying to buy two five-dollar
bills for his grandchildren.
Incensed when the exchange house turned him away because of
President Cristina Fernandez's strict controls on foreign
currency purchases, Julio Cesar Duran - a lawyer - went to the
courts.
"He was very cross. He said to me: 'How's it possible that
at the age of 59 they won't let me buy $10 to give to my
grandchildren?'" said Duran's attorney, Luis Alberto Moliterno,
who defended savers hurt by a severe economic crisis in 2001-02.
Fernandez, a combative center-leftist, called Duran a
"tight-fisted grandfather" on national television and hinted
that he had planned to sue all along.
Her crackdown on the dollar, which Argentines have long used
as a safe haven for their savings, has hit a nerve and may be
deepening a slide in her approval rating, analysts say.
Several thousand middle-class protesters banging pots and
pans gathered in front of the famous pink presidential palace
two weeks ago. Some carried signs reading, "I'm not allowed to
do what I want with my money" and "No more shackles on the
dollar."
Pot-banging protests, or cacerolazos in Spanish, are highly
symbolic in Argentina and stir memories of the economic and
political meltdown a decade ago.
A judge refused to grant an injunction in Duran's case, but
Moliterno vowed to fight on.
"In 2001, they wouldn't let people take their money out of
the bank. Now they won't let people protect themselves by saving
in a more stable currency," he said.
A decade after staging the biggest sovereign debt default in
history, Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, has yet to
return to global credit markets. That means Fernandez needs to
keep dollars in the country to service the public debt.
Under the controls imposed days after she won a landslide
re-election last October, prior approval from the AFIP tax
agency is needed to buy dollars - even for small amounts.
Last month, authorizations for savings stopped completely
and a new system allowing only purchases for foreign travel came
into force. Further changes have been made to the system this
week, without any formal announcements over the rules.
The severe restrictions on buying dollars at the official
rate for saving or paying back loans in dollars has
driven some buyers to pay 30 percent more in the black market -
known locally as "the blue."
In the housing market, where homes are priced and paid for
in dollars, a new rate dubbed "the light blue" has emerged.
Halfway between the official and unofficial rates, it is being
used to agree transactions in pesos.
Others are coming up with more imaginative solutions such as
buying tokens at casinos in neighboring Paraguay with a credit
card before cashing them in for dollar bills to carry home.
"STOLEN STEREO"
The near impossibility of buying in the formal market has
caused a gaping price spread with the black market, and
trade volumes have shrunk.
Daily foreign exchange trade on the official spot market had
averaged about $750 million. It is barely half that nowadays.
"The situation is similar to other crises we've seen, the
difference being the AFIP restrictions," one currency trader
said, asking not to be named for fear of government reprisals.
"People are going crazy trying to get themselves covered."
Almost all the dollars on sale are being snapped up by the
central bank as it works to replenish its foreign reserves and
by importers who have permission to buy for specific purchases.
The black market's rise to prominence worries officials
because they fear it could fuel annual inflation estimated
privately at 25 percent. The interior minister said recently
that buying black-market dollars was "an illegal act" akin to
buying a stolen stereo.
Off-the-books trade came to a halt altogether earlier this
month due to government pressure on the so-called "caves" to
sell dollars at lower rates.
Deals have tentatively resumed, but dealers are wary about
selling to strangers and some are operating outside normal
office hours to dodge the attention of government inspectors.
Uniformed AFIP officials continue to drop in on
currency-trading desks in downtown Buenos Aires on a daily
basis. To the dismay of traders - many of whom deal in both the
formal and informal markets - they sometimes stay for hours.
"An inspector will come in, sit himself down to watch
television and drink his coffee," said another veteran trader,
who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
CULTURAL BATTLE
Pro-government posters reading "Defending the nation's
currency," with the image of the president's late husband and
predecessor as president, Nestor Kirchner, on a 100-peso bill,
appeared in the streets of the capital last week.
Concerned the government could take further steps to
"de-dollarize" the economy, savers and companies have been
pulling dollars out of bank accounts, and deposits in the U.S.
currency have fallen almost a third since October.
Government officials deny any plans to forcibly
"de-dollarize," saying they simply want Argentines to start
thinking and saving in pesos instead.
Fernandez, a sharp-tongued career politician who
renationalized the country's biggest energy firm YPF
last month and defends import curbs as a way to save local jobs,
says the restrictions on dollars affect only a tiny minority.
"This is a cultural battle," she said earlier this month,
vowing to swap her own dollar savings - estimated by local media
at some $3 million - for a fixed-term peso account.
AFIP data shows about 1.4 million Argentines have bought
dollars for saving so far this year - about 7.5 percent of the
working population.
But more pot-banging protests and legal action could
unsettle Fernandez even if she is betting that the curbs on the
dollar are unlikely to bother the lower-income voters who form
her support base, analysts say.
"The warning lights are pretty strong right now," said
Mariel Fornoni of pollsters Management & Fit, who said a recent
poll showed 60 percent of respondents opposed the dollar curbs.
Fernandez's approval rating fell 5.2 points in the firm's
last monthly survey and was overtaken by the rejection rating
for the first time since her re-election.
Critics say it is unreasonable to strong-arm savers into
hoarding pesos instead of dollars or euros when inflation far
outpaces interest rates on deposits in the local currency.
About two dozen legal complaints have been filed against the
controls, though only a few have been upheld so far, and some
experts say they violate rights enshrined in the constitution.
"My motive for buying dollars shouldn't be the subject of
government analysis under present circumstances, which -
according to the president - are normal," said constitutional
lawyer Felix Lon.
Besides legal questions over the restrictions, economists
say they could prove counterproductive by deepening a slowdown
in key industries such as real estate and exacerbating jitters
about the investment climate.
"News is coming in that every sector is feeling an impact,"
said political and economic analyst Federico Thomsen, adding
that Fernandez might ease the controls to slowly depreciate the
peso and boost industry competitiveness later this year.
"That's easier said than done of course. Once you start
controls, you never dare relax them."