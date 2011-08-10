版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 18:34 BJT

Oil refinery explosion in Argentina kills one-media

BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 An explosion at an oil refinery owned by Brazil Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in Argentina killed one person and injured five, local media reported on Wednesday.

The refinery is located on the southern port city of Bahia Blanca.

(Reporting by Gabriel Burin; Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐