Oil blast in Argentina not affecting operations-Petrobras

BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 An explosion at an oil refinery owned by Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in Argentina is not affecting refining operations, the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz)

