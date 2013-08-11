Argentine president faces election test

* Fernandez would need constitutional change to run again
* Primary vote is a dry run for October mid-term election
* President's unorthodox policies unpopular with investors
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez faces a mid-term primary election test on
Sunday that will show whether she has enough popular support to
push for a constitutional change allowing her to run for a third
term in 2015.
Candidates for legislative elections in October will be
chosen in Sunday's open primary but, with no competition among
candidates on the lists presented by each party, it serves more
as a survey on Fernandez's six years in power.
The left-wing leader has delivered steady economic growth
and was easily re-elected two years ago. But heavy government
spending has fueled annual inflation to over 20 percent, and her
combative style has upset investors and many voters in Latin
America's third-biggest economy.
Fernandez, 60, says she is not thinking about a possible
third term but talk persists that her congressional allies want
the constitution changed to allow her to run again.
For that to happen, Fernandez would have to increase her
control of Congress in October, when half the seats in the lower
house will be up for grabs along with a third of the Senate.
Fernandez's allies would need a two-thirds majority in both
chambers to get debate started on permitting a third term.
"She doesn't have that now and she won't have it after
October," said Ignacio Labaqui, a Buenos Aires-based analyst
for emerging markets consultancy Medley Global Advisors.
"But if the ruling party gets 40 percent or better at the
national level, it could still claim to have a strong enough
mandate to pressure the opposition into a bargain allowing the
third-term amendment."
Investors in government bonds and in Argentina's vast
agricultural and shale oil resources are watching the primary
vote for signs of whether voters are tiring of Fernandez's
interventionist policies and might be ready for a
market-friendly leader in 2015.
An overvalued currency, heavy-handed import and foreign
exchange controls and Fernandez's decision to nationalize
Argentina's private pension system, its main airline and top
energy company YPF have all upset investors and trade
partners.
MUST-WIN PROVINCE
The president is sponsoring a list of candidates under her
FPV (Frente Para la Victoria) coalition, a branch of the
country's dominant Peronist party, in the primary.
The star of the opposition is 41-year-old Sergio Massa, the
business-friendly mayor of Tigre, an affluent town known for its
picturesque canals in the vote-heavy province of Buenos Aires.
Polls show that Massa's candidates could be Sunday's biggest
vote-getters in the must-win province. A strong result could put
him in position to run for president in 2015.
The opposition is fragmented but Massa's nascent political
machine has dented Fernandez's support. If she fails to get 40
percent of the primary vote on the national level, Argentine
bond prices will likely rise on Monday.
"A vote below 40 percent for the FPV could be market
positive, indicating the possibility of political change in
2015," said a research note from Barclays.
On the sidelines is Buenos Aires' popular governor, Daniel
Scioli. He is officially allied with Fernandez but could step up
to represent the FPV and run for president if her candidates do
badly this year.
Scioli is seen as more of a centrist than Fernandez and
would be embraced by business leaders.
Meanwhile, Argentina's economy is expected to grow by about
5 percent this year despite looming fiscal troubles.
Argentina has strong inflows from soy, corn and wheat
exports. But public spending has outpaced revenue as the October
vote approaches. Going into the primary, central bank reserves
are at $37 billion versus $45 billion a year ago.