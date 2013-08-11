UPDATE 5-Argentine midterm primary tests Fernandez popularity

* Investors hope Sunday vote shows support for policy shift
* Fernandez would need constitutional change to run again
* Opposition leader Massa wins in Buenos Aires-exit poll
* Bond market, business would welcome a Massa victory
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez faced a tough midterm primary election test
on Sunday, with exit polls showing headwinds to any effort by
her allies to pass a constitutional amendment allowing her to
run for a third term in 2015.
Candidates for October legislative elections are being
chosen. With no competition among candidates on the lists
offered by most parties, and with voters allowed to split the
ticket among their choices for the Chamber of Deputies and
Senate, Sunday's vote serves as a mega-opinion poll on
Fernandez's heavy-handed trade and economic policies.
An over-valued currency, protectionist trade policies,
ever-tightening foreign exchange controls and Fernandez's
decision to nationalize Argentina's private pension system and
top oil company YPF have upset investors and trade
partners.
Argentina's bond investors and those interested in its vast
farm and shale oil resources watched the primary for signs that
voters may be tiring of Fernandez's approach and are ready for a
market-friendly leader in 2015.
The first indication, according to an exit poll, showed that
the list sponsored by opposition leader Sergio Massa won in the
vote-heavy province of Buenos Aires, several local television
channels said without providing more details of the poll.
Mayor of the affluent Buenos Aires suburb of Tigre, Massa
headed his party's list of candidates for the Chamber of
Deputies and is seen as a likely market-friendly presidential
candidate. Forty percent of Argentina's electorate lives in
Buenos Aires.
"A victory by Massa would be a definite market positive,"
said Alberto Bernal, head of emerging markets at Bulltick
Capital Markets.
Other exit polls also showed government-allied candidates
lost in the provinces of Cordoba, Santa Fe and Mendoza.
Argentine bonds have outperformed the market so far this
year, partly based on expectations that Fernandez will lose
political clout as 2015 approaches.
Buenos Aires provincial government bonds due in 2020/21 have
returned 13 percent so far this year while emerging market bonds
in general are down about 10 percent, Bernal said.
"My sense is that tomorrow we'll see another pop in prices,"
he added. "Her chances of staying in office past 2015 are
looking very low right now."
Fernandez, 60, says she is not thinking about a possible
third term, but talk persists that her congressional allies want
the constitution changed to allow her to run again.
For that to happen, Fernandez would have to increase her
control of Congress in October, when half the seats in the lower
chamber will be up for grabs along with a third of the Senate.
Fernandez's allies would need a two-thirds majority in both
chambers to get debate started on a constitutional change to
permit a third term.
"She doesn't have that now and she won't have it after
October," said Ignacio Labaqui, an analyst for emerging markets
consultancy Medley Global Advisors.
"But if the ruling party gets 40 percent or better at the
national level In October, it could still claim to have a strong
enough mandate to pressure the opposition into a bargain
allowing the third-term amendment."
FRAGMENTED OPPOSITION
The president is sponsoring a list of primary candidates
under her FPV (Frente Para la Victoria) coalition, a branch of
the country's dominant Peronist party.
While Massa's nascent political machine has dented
Fernandez's support, the opposition remains fragmented. That
could change if second-tier opposition candidates drop out and
throw their support behind the 41-year-old Massa between now and
October.
On the sidelines so far is Buenos Aires' popular governor,
Daniel Scioli. He is officially allied with Fernandez but could
step up to represent the FPV and run for president if her
candidates do badly this year.
Scioli is seen as more of a centrist than Fernandez and
would be embraced by business leaders.
Argentina's economy is meanwhile expected to grow by about 5
percent this year despite looming fiscal troubles.
The country has steady money inflows from soy, corn and
wheat exports. However, public spending has outpaced revenue as
the October vote approaches. Going into the primary, central
bank reserves are at $37 billion versus $45 billion a year ago.