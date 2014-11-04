版本:
P&G says temporarily halts operations in Argentina

CHICAGO Nov 3 Procter & Gamble, the largest household products maker in the world, said it has temporarily suspended operations in Argentina.

On Sunday, Argentina accused the company of hiding income and over-billing $138 million in imports to get money out of the country, which three years ago introduced stringent capital controls in order to protect its fast-dwindling foreign reserves.

"I can confirm that we have temporarily suspended operations in Argentina," spokesman Paul Fox told Reuters, adding the company is working to understand and resolve the concerns in the country. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
