Moody's changes Argentina's rating outlook to negative

Sept 17 Moody's Investors Service has changed
the rating outlook on Argentina to negative from stable, citing
haphazard economic policy decisions coupled with increasing
questions about the reliability of official statistics.
Moody's said it could cut the country's ratings into the Caa
category if policy decisions hurt the main economic and debt
metrics.
A large and sustained deterioration of commodity prices, a
persistent decline in international reserves and failure to make
needed fiscal adjustments leading to a rise in the debt ratios,
could also result in a lower rating, it said.
Moody's said it would consider moving the rating outlook
back to stable should Argentina's policy mix becomes more
consistent and predictable.
In particular a resolution of either the Paris Club debt
arrears or material improvements in the quality of official
economic data would be considered credit positive for the
rating, the agency said.
The change to negative affected Argentina's B3 local- and
foreign-currency government bond ratings. The B3 ratings
themselves as well as the B2 foreign currency bond ceiling, Caa1
foreign currency deposit ceiling, and the Ba3 local currency
bond and deposit ceiling remain unchanged.