2012年 4月 24日 星期二

S&P revises Argentina sovereign outlook to negative from stable

NEW YORK, April 23 Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on Argentina's sovereign rating to negative from stable on Monday, citing, among other moves, the country's recent plans to nationalize Spanish-owned energy company YPF.

The credit rating agency reaffirmed Argentina's highly speculative B rating.

The negative outlook indicates at least a one-in-three chance of a downgrade this year or next, Standard & Poor's said in a statement.

