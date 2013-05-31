Argentina's YPF to sue Repsol chief for over-payments -source

BUENOS AIRES May 31 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company YPF will sue the head
of Repsol on grounds that he overpaid YPF's board of
directors when the Spanish oil major owned YPF in 2009-2011, a
source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
At a shareholders meeting that ended in the early morning
hours on Friday, YPF decided to sue Repsol Chairman Antonio
Brufau for allegedly overpaying YPF's board of directors in
2009, 2010 and 2011.
"The suit claims that Brufau is personally liable" for about
$38 million in payments to directors that were not authorized by
shareholders, said the source, who asked not to be named.
A spokesman for Repsol in Madrid said Brufau had done
nothing wrong and that all YPF board compensation was proper
during the time that Repsol controlled the company.
Argentina seized 51 percent of YPF from Repsol last year.
Repsol has sued Argentina for compensation of about $10 billion,
but media reports in recent months say there have been
out-of-court negotiations in which YPF offered Repsol a share of
Argentina's giant Vaca Muerta shale project.