Argentina set to offer Repsol $1.5 bln for YPF -report

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 18 The Argentine government
is preparing to offer $1.5 billion in cash to Spanish oil
company Repsol in compensation for the 2012
nationalization of Argentina's main energy company, YPF
, the newspaper La Nacion reported on Wednesday.
Considering the payment would be only a fraction of the
$10.5 billion that Repsol is seeking, La Nacion said the offer
is likely to be rejected and could raise tensions between the
two countries.
YPF declined to comment on the La Nacion report.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez seized Repsol's
majority stake in YPF in May 2012, accusing the Spanish group of
insufficient investment in the unit.
Repsol denied the accusation and filed lawsuits against
Argentina for a loss of $10.5 billion.
Repsol says Argentina seized YPF to control the Vaca Muerta
shale oil and gas formation in Patagonia, considered one of the
largest in the Western Hemisphere.