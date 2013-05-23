Argentina, Repsol struggle to bridge gap over YPF compensation

* Repsol open to an out-of-court YPF compensation package
* Argentina needs foreign funds for YPF shale field
* Argentine laws and cash shortages obstacles to any deal
By Tracy Rucinski and Karina Grazina
MADRID/BUENOS AIRES, May 23 A year after
Argentina seized the local business of Spanish oil firm Repsol
, there seems little prospect of a quick deal on
compensation despite signs that both sides would rather avoid a
costly, drawn-out legal battle.
The Latin American country's lack of funds and its limits on
the control private firms have over their investments - which
could deter Repsol from accepting other assets in any settlement
- pose major obstacles to a deal, according to analysts.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez expropriated Repsol's
majority stake in YPF last May, accusing the firm of
investing too little. Repsol denied the charges and filed
lawsuits against the country for a loss valued at $10.5 billion.
A year later the Argentine government, keen to rebuild
relations with foreign investors and attract funds to develop a
vast shale field, has held talks with a major shareholder in
Repsol over a possible deal to side-step a long legal battle, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Repsol has officially denied any involvement in talks with
Argentina but says it will keep all avenues open for settlement.
The Spanish government, eager to protect the investments of
other companies like Telefonica in Argentina, has also
said it would listen to options to settle the YPF dispute.
Repsol's chief financial officer, Miguel Martinez, said
earlier this month it would be open to a mixed package including
cash, cash equivalents or liquid assets.
One asset option tipped by analysts is a stake in YPF's
valuable Vaca Muerta, or "dead cow", shale field.
But for such an asset to be liquid, as Repsol demands, the
Argentine government would have to revise laws that limit
private firms' control over their investments, a change some
analysts say is unlikely while Fernandez is in power.
Presidential elections are not due until 2015.
Analysts are also doubtful about Argentina's ability to pay
Repsol any compensation. Dollars are scarce in the country and
central bank reserves are down by 10 percent so far this year.
In 2012 the economy cooled abruptly after booming during
most of the previous decade.
"Argentina is in no condition to pay outright. The
government could propose paying by way of an instalment plan.
But considering the state of YPF and the country's reserve
position, the payment period would have to be a long one,
perhaps of about 10 years," said Rodolfo Rossi, former head of
Argentina's central bank.
Argentine officials were not available for comment.
ARGENTINE TANGLE
Even if Repsol were offered a stake in Vaca Muerta, which is
still in preliminary stages of development, analysts have
questioned the wisdom of returning and trying to do business
with a government with which it has been at odds.
"The current legal framework has the ingredients of Repsol
potentially being 'trapped' in the country," Credit Suisse said
in a research note.
After losing YPF, Repsol launched a new strategy with
exploration projects focused in countries such as the United
States, Spain, Brazil, Russia, Bolivia and Trinidad and Tobago.
So far the new plan has driven an 11 percent growth in
first-quarter production to 360,300 barrels of oil equivalent
(boe) per day and put the company firmly on track to beat a 2016
target for 500,000 boe.
"We think Repsol would be better off spending funds
elsewhere, where potential returns are far better," Credit
Suisse said.
Not holding its breath for an out-of-court settlement,
Repsol's Martinez said it would continue to pursue legal action.
The company filed a claim against Argentina with the World
Bank's International Court for Settlement, known as the ICSID,
in December 2012, and also has legal cases open in a New York
court, a Spanish court and an Argentine court.
However, legal compensation is likely to take time.
On average, ICSID cases last 3.2 years from the date of
registration. Argentina is the country with the most ICSID
claims against it, and has failed to pay fines from previous
judgements by the arbitration body.
Analysts do not currently include any estimates for YPF
compensation in their valuations of Repsol, so any settlement
could boost a share price that has recently recovered to the
level it was trading soon before the YPF seizure.
MONEY FOR VACA MUERTA
Last week YPF signed an agreement with U.S. oil firm Chevron
for an up to $1.5 billion investment in Vaca Muerta,
located in Argentina's southern Patagonia region.
The deal, expected to be signed in July, has run into
obstacles because of Chevron's own legal battle with Ecuador,
which has an embargo on the California-based company's assets.
However, Chevron's president of Latin American and African
operations, Ali Moshiri, said the suit does not affect the deal.
YPF declined to comment.
If the Chevron agreement goes through, BES analyst Filipe
Rosa said it could reduce pressure on Argentina to settle
compensation with Repsol over the YPF expropriation.
Repsol has lodged a suit against Chevron and has threatened
to sue any company that tries to make a profit out of Vaca
Muerta, an asset it continues to claim. The potential value of
the field is estimated from $7.5 billion to as much as $90
billion, if it were to achieve $25 billion per year in
investments to develop the prospective resources.
Repsol had signed at least 15 memorandums of understanding
with potential strategic investors in the months before the YPF
nationalisation to spend an annual $25 billion on the field,
according to Repsol documents about the YPF seizure.