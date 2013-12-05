Argentina, Repsol in talks regarding YPF compensation -Argentina

BUENOS AIRES Dec 5 Argentina has begun talks
with Repsol about compensation to the Spanish oil major
for last years nationalization of the South American country's
top oil company, YPF, a government official said on
Thursday.
Argentine cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich told reporters that
the long-awaited negotiations had begun but declined to
elaborate on the progress or location of the talks.
"Negotiations with Repsol have begun. They are meeting,"
Capitanich told a news conference.
Argentina and Repsol struck a preliminary deal last week
over compensation for the 2012 seizure of the Spanish company's
majority stake in YPF. Sources have said Argentina is offering a
compensation package worth $5 billion, half the sum Repsol was
initially demanding.
Details of the settlement, which is likely to be paid in
10-year U.S. dollar denominated Argentine bonds, are expected to
be ironed out in the coming weeks.