Argentina seeks to export more food to sanction-hit Russia

| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 15 Major world food supplier
Argentina will send a trade delegation to Russia next week to
try to increase exports to the country, which this month banned
many Western products in response to sanctions over its
intervention in Ukraine.
Argentina's enthusiasm for trade with Russia will improve
Moscow's chances of filling any gaps left by its ban on European
Union supplies and reduce the odds of food shortages.
Argentina's neighbor Brazil has already jumped in with both
feet. About 90 new meat plants there were hastily approved to
export to Russia, and Brazil began work to increase its corn and
soybeans sales to Russian buyers.
Argentine state news service Telam said meetings would take
place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Moscow, "with the explicit
objective of quickly signing export contracts."
Dairy product exports alone could rise 20 percent if Russia
turns to Latin America's No. 3 economy after blocking U.S. and
EU milk, Miguel Paulon, head of Argentina's dairy industry
chamber, told Telam.
Moscow has blocked food imports from the United States, the
EU, Australia, Canada and Norway in retaliation for sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis.
The Argentine mission will include trade and agriculture
ministers. "This is a concrete opportunity that we have to take
advantage of," Daniel Funes de Rioja, head of Argentina's Copal
food industry chamber, told Telam.
Increasing export revenues could help Argentina stabilize
its central bank reserves, which have fallen more than 5 percent
over the last year to $28.968 billion.
The trade mission comes at a time of strain between
Washington and Buenos Aires. Argentina blames the U.S. federal
courts for pushing it into a sovereign bond default last month,
part of a long battle with a group of New York hedge funds.
On Thursday President Cristina Fernandez said she would use
an anti-terrorism law for the first time against Chicago-based
R.R. Donnelley, which her government accused of closing
its Argentine printing plant without adequate warning. A company
spokeswoman was not available on Friday.
Fernandez said the company had ties to U.S.-based hedge
funds that are suing Argentina over its defaulted debt.
The subjects of the trade talks in Moscow will include beef
and "some soymeal," said a Buenos Aires trading company
executive who requested anonymity. Argentina is the world's No.
1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed.
The country, which has one of the world's highest inflation
rates, limits exports of meat, corn, wheat and other foods to
try to keep domestic food prices down.
"To Russia we could export beef, grains and fruit, but our
government makes international shipments difficult by not always
granting export permits," said Ernesto Ambrosetti, chief analyst
at the Argentine Rural Society, which represents some of the
country's biggest farms.
"So it's hard to really know what we could export to Russia
to take advantage of a short-term opportunity," he added.
(Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin in Buenos Aires and
Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)