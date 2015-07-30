Protests in Argentina's shale oil region end, output normal -YPF

BUENOS AIRES, July 30 Protests that briefly
disrupted production in part of Argentina's main shale oil
producing region have ended and operations are back to normal,
state-controlled energy firm YPF said on Thursday.
Demonstrators from the local Zonal Xwanco and Campo Maripe
communities late on Wednesday lifted their blockades on access
roads to several drilling installations in the Loma Campana
field, which YPF is exploiting with Chevron Corp.
The disruption caused a production loss of 10,000 barrels of
oil and about 1.5 million cubic meters of gas, YPF said.
"Today, Loma Campana is operating normally," a YPF spokesman
said.
The communities were protesting over their territorial
claims to the Loma Campana field, which lies in southern Neuquen
province.
Argentina's fledgling shale industry produces just 45,000
barrels of oil per day, and the formations under the wind-swept
plains of Patagonia may hold some of the largest unconventional
reserves in the world.
Latin America's third largest economy wants to ramp up its
shale output to reverse an energy trade deficit that is sapping
foreign reserves, but needs to secure an estimated $200 billion
in investments over the next decade to exploit its resources.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Richard Lough;
Editing by Paul Simao)