UPDATE 3-Argentina soy crop estimate cut again-exchange

By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, April 12 One of Argentina's key
grains exchanges cut its forecast for soy production on
Thursday, saying the full extent of damage done to Pampas farm
areas by a December-January drought is becoming clearer.
The harvest is now seen at 44.0 million tonnes in the
2011/12 crop year, down from a previous estimate of 45.0
million, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing lingering
effects of a six-week dry spell that parched hundreds of fields
during the dog days of the Southern Hemisphere summer.
The downgrade brings the exchange in line with the Argentine
government, which also expects a 2011/12 soy harvest of 44.0
million tonnes. The country is the world's No. 1 exporter of
soymeal, used as animal feed, and soyoil, used in the booming
biofuels sector. It is also the No. 3 supplier of soybeans.
The grains sector is a key source of government revenue at a
time of increasing global economic headwinds. Not only farmers
and soy traders but long-term investors are evaluating
Argentina's ability to help meet rising world food demand over.
In its first forecast of the 2011/12 soy season, made in
January, the exchange expected 46.2 million tonnes to be
collected. Since then, the effects of a drought that struck
Argentina's vast Pampas farm area in December and early January
have slowly been factored into expectations.
Some northern areas of the country have remained dry,
further punishing soy, while corn losses have been more fully
included in forecasts. The exchange kept its view of Argentina's
corn harvest unchanged at 20.8 million tonnes, having gradually
downgraded it from 22 million tonnes early in the season.
The Argentine Agriculture Ministry sees this season's corn
take at 21.2 million tonnes compared with the record 22.9
million tonne harvest that the government recorded in the
2010/11 season.
One of the soy-growing areas where the drought has lingered
and continued to cut into yields is the northern province of
Chaco, the exchange said in its weekly crop progress report.
"In the heart of Chaco's farm area, losses have been
significant," the report said. "At this point they are greater
than the losses seen as a consequence of the 2009 drought."
The unrelenting dryness of the 2008/09 season is a reference
point for growers, who saw their soy and corn plants baked alive
during that crop year while desperate ranchers stood by
impotently watching thousands of head of cattle die of thirst.
About 5 percent of Argentina's tax revenue comes from grains
exports, including the 35 percent levy that the government
places on soybean shipments.
The country needs all the revenue it can get as its economy
slows due to global sluggishness, lower demand from key trade
partner Brazil and higher energy prices, which are weighing on
domestic consumption.
Despite these challenges to investment in the farm sector,
the world is counting on Argentina to help meet demand for food,
which the United Nations expects to double as global population
grows to an estimated 9 billion by 2050.
Grains exporters with operations in Argentina include
Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd, Molinos Rio de la Plata
, Noble Group Ltd and Louis Dreyfus.
Early this month, the Rosario grains exchange cut its
2011/12 soy harvest forecast to 43.1 million tonnes from an
earlier 44.5 million, saying that the downgrade better reflected
the extent of drought damage.
Rosario analysts also shaved their 2011/12 corn crop
forecast to 19.7 million tonnes from 19.8 million.