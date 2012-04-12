UPDATE 3-Argentina soy crop estimate cut again-exchange

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, April 12 One of Argentina's key grains exchanges cut its forecast for soy production on Thursday, saying the full extent of damage done to Pampas farm areas by a December-January drought is becoming clearer.

The harvest is now seen at 44.0 million tonnes in the 2011/12 crop year, down from a previous estimate of 45.0 million, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing lingering effects of a six-week dry spell that parched hundreds of fields during the dog days of the Southern Hemisphere summer.

The downgrade brings the exchange in line with the Argentine government, which also expects a 2011/12 soy harvest of 44.0 million tonnes. The country is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal, used as animal feed, and soyoil, used in the booming biofuels sector. It is also the No. 3 supplier of soybeans.

The grains sector is a key source of government revenue at a time of increasing global economic headwinds. Not only farmers and soy traders but long-term investors are evaluating Argentina's ability to help meet rising world food demand over.

In its first forecast of the 2011/12 soy season, made in January, the exchange expected 46.2 million tonnes to be collected. Since then, the effects of a drought that struck Argentina's vast Pampas farm area in December and early January have slowly been factored into expectations.

Some northern areas of the country have remained dry, further punishing soy, while corn losses have been more fully included in forecasts. The exchange kept its view of Argentina's corn harvest unchanged at 20.8 million tonnes, having gradually downgraded it from 22 million tonnes early in the season.

The Argentine Agriculture Ministry sees this season's corn take at 21.2 million tonnes compared with the record 22.9 million tonne harvest that the government recorded in the 2010/11 season.

One of the soy-growing areas where the drought has lingered and continued to cut into yields is the northern province of Chaco, the exchange said in its weekly crop progress report.

"In the heart of Chaco's farm area, losses have been significant," the report said. "At this point they are greater than the losses seen as a consequence of the 2009 drought."

The unrelenting dryness of the 2008/09 season is a reference point for growers, who saw their soy and corn plants baked alive during that crop year while desperate ranchers stood by impotently watching thousands of head of cattle die of thirst.

About 5 percent of Argentina's tax revenue comes from grains exports, including the 35 percent levy that the government places on soybean shipments.

The country needs all the revenue it can get as its economy slows due to global sluggishness, lower demand from key trade partner Brazil and higher energy prices, which are weighing on domestic consumption.

Despite these challenges to investment in the farm sector, the world is counting on Argentina to help meet demand for food, which the United Nations expects to double as global population grows to an estimated 9 billion by 2050.

Grains exporters with operations in Argentina include Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd, Molinos Rio de la Plata , Noble Group Ltd and Louis Dreyfus.

Early this month, the Rosario grains exchange cut its 2011/12 soy harvest forecast to 43.1 million tonnes from an earlier 44.5 million, saying that the downgrade better reflected the extent of drought damage.

Rosario analysts also shaved their 2011/12 corn crop forecast to 19.7 million tonnes from 19.8 million.