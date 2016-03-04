Argentina farmers ask state to intervene in Monsanto soy fight

| BUENOS AIRES, March 4
BUENOS AIRES, March 4 About 100 sign-waving
Argentine farmers protested in front the country's CNDC
competitiveness authority on Friday, urging the government to
back them in their fight with Monsanto Co over rights
pertaining the company's Intacta soybeans.
Growers in the world's No. 3 soy exporter object to the U.S.
seed giant ordering exporters to inspect their cargos for
Intacta beans that the farmers did not directly pay for.
"We are not going to hesitate to take more actions over the
days ahead to press the state into action on this very serious
and urgent problem," Omar Príncipe, head of a farm group called
the Argentine Agrarian Federation, told reporters.
Soy harvesting season starts late this month. Farmers are
expected to collect 58 million tonnes of beans by the end of the
2015-16 crop year.
"The technology and licensing system provides incremental
benefits to Argentine farmers and fully complies with relevant
Argentine laws," Monsanto said in a statement.
"The recognition of intellectual property rights is key for
maintaining the agricultural innovation cycle across the
industry and to attract the necessary investment to support the
continuous introduction of new technologies," it said.
The Argentine Rural Society, or SRA, which represent medium-
to large-scale producers, last month filed a complaint before
the National Commission for the Defense of Competition, or CNDC.
The SRA argues that under local law farmers must pay for
Monsanto technology only at the time they originally buy seeds.
The company wants them to pay royalties for planting any
seeds that contain Intacta technology. Monsanto has agreements
with exporters to inspect soy cargoes for undocumented Intacta
beans. Farm groups against the inspection.
Last month the company said it was sure CNDC would rule in
its favor.
Farmers are lobbying the administration of President
Mauricio Macri, who was elected in November on an open-markets
platform and has reduced soybean export taxes, to take the
position that private companies should not be in charge of
monitoring crops and checking documentation for Intacta beans.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein)