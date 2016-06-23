Argentina reaches agreement over inspection of Monsanto soy

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 Argentina's government
will oversee the testing of soybean crops under a deal aimed at
satisfying demands by U.S. seed company Monsanto that
its genetically altered technology be protected, the nation's
agriculture minister said on Thursday.
Monsanto wanted export companies to inspect shipments as
they do in neighboring Brazil, but Argentine farmers opposed
that system and clamored for government control.
"The (government's) National Seed Institute will work out
agreements with public and private entities to carry out
selective inspections to determine the legality of seeds,"
Agriculture Minister Ricardo Buryaile said at a news conference.
Monsanto threatened to stop selling new soybean technologies
in Argentina over the dispute.
A seed industry source with knowledge of the situation said
Monsanto would examine the results of the new inspection system
before making a decision on the introduction of new genetically
modified technology, which farmers say they need to keep up with
their international competitors.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and top
supplier of soymeal livestock feed.
