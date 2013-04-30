UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina net profit exceeds forecasts

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
BUENOS AIRES, April 30 Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top telecommunications companies, reported on Tuesday a net profit of 813 million pesos ($158.7 million) for the first quarter, up 15 percent from a year ago.
The market had expected the company to report a net profit of 777 million pesos, according to the median forecast given in a recent Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenues rose 18 percent compared to a year ago to 6.1 billion pesos, led by strong mobile phone and Internet activity.
Telecom Argentina is controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia . The company accounts for about 10 percent of the weighting in Argentina's Merval stocks index.
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers