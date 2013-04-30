版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 22:18 BJT

UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina net profit exceeds forecasts

BUENOS AIRES, April 30 Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top telecommunications companies, reported on Tuesday a net profit of 813 million pesos ($158.7 million) for the first quarter, up 15 percent from a year ago.

The market had expected the company to report a net profit of 777 million pesos, according to the median forecast given in a recent Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenues rose 18 percent compared to a year ago to 6.1 billion pesos, led by strong mobile phone and Internet activity.

Telecom Argentina is controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia . The company accounts for about 10 percent of the weighting in Argentina's Merval stocks index.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐