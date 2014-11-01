Argentina says received bids of $2.2 bln for 3G, 4G licenses

RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
BUENOS AIRES Nov 1 Argentina has received bids worth $2.2 billion in an auction for third-generation (3G) and fourth-generation (4G) licenses, the government said on Saturday, part of a push to improve cellular telephone and internet services in the South American country.
The amount bid for the communications frequency licenses was 14 percent above the $1.97 billion minimum set by the government for the auction.
Bidders included Movistar, a unit of Spain's Telefonica , Personal, controlled by Telecom Argentina ; Claro, owned by Mexican group America Movil ; and Airlink.
Details of the offers will be made public later this month when the auction results are announced, according to a statement from the government.
(Reporting by Eliana Reszewski and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
RIYADH, April 23 Saudi Arabia reinstated financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel on Saturday after better-than-expected budget figures, ending unpopular cuts to a key perk triggered by low oil prices and cheering the stock market.
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.