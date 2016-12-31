Argentina set to increase telecoms competition -source

BUENOS AIRES Dec 30 Argentina will loosen
regulations in the telecommunications sector in a bid to
increase competition among providers and modernize the country's
internet service, a government source with knowledge of the
situation told Reuters on Friday.
For months, companies in the sector have been preparing for
a more competitive market. The government has said it expects
the reforms to attract $20 billion in investments over four
years.
The new rules will allow satellite TV company DirecTV
to provide satellite internet services and let cable operator
Cablevision SA provide 4G mobile telephone services,
said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"We are defining clear rules so that the telecommunications
market develops under conditions of competition and companies
make investments that bring work and connectivity to the whole
country," Communications Minister Oscar Aguad said in a
statement provided by the ministry on Friday.
The telecom reform is one of many changes on President
Mauricio Macri's agenda as he tries to drive investment into an
economy that was highly regulated, cut off from capital markets
and largely ignored by investors for a decade before he took
office and started implementing reforms a year ago.
Telecom Argentina and Telefonica de Argentina
announced investments this year, while Argentina's largest
media conglomerate, Grupo Clarin, is spinning off subsidiary
Cablevision SA, saying in August it could better face
competition as a stand-alone unit.
