Argentina decrees telecoms rule changes to increase competition

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
BUENOS AIRES Jan 2 Argentina has loosened regulations to allow more competition in its telecoms sector and widen internet penetration, according to a decree published on Monday that the government hopes will attract billions of dollars in investments.
Companies will no longer be barred from simultaneously providing cable TV, internet, fixed line and mobile phone services.
Satellite TV company DirecTV will for example be allowed to sell internet services while cable operator Cablevision SA gets the green light to enter the 4G mobile telephone market.
The first article of the decree, published in the government's official bulletin, says the state will: "Implement the basic rules to achieve a greater degree of convergence of networks and services under competitive conditions, promote the deployment of next generation networks and the penetration of broadband internet access throughout the national territory."
The telecom reform is one of many changes on President Mauricio Macri's agenda as he tries to attract investment into an economy that was highly regulated, cut off from international capital markets and largely ignored by foreign investors for a decade before he took office and started implementing reforms a year ago.
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.