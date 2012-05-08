版本:
Argentina orders Telefonica compensate for outage

BUENOS AIRES May 8 Argentina's government ordered the Movistar unit of Spain's Telefonica to pay about $42 million in compensation to clients for a massive mobile phone service outage last month, Planning Minister Julio De Vido said on Tuesday.

