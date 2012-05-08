UPDATE 1-Argentina orders Telefonica compensate for outage

BUENOS AIRES May 8 Argentina ordered the Movistar unit of Spain's Telefonica to pay about $42 million in compensation to clients for a massive mobile phone outage last month, government officials said on Tuesday.

On April 2, Movistar customers were without service for several hours. The government said the company must pay 10 pesos ($2.25) to each of its roughly 18 million users, plus a small fine of about 6 million pesos ($1.4 million) to the state.

Planning Minister Julio De Vido said the measure was aimed at setting an example and averting problems in the provision of "a service that is so elemental."

"The system is deregulated, they charge market rates. There is no reason, no motive and no argument that could justify this failure in the security and continuity of our communications," the minister told a news conference.

Telefonica has the option of appealing the compensation order and fine if it so chooses, De Vido said.

Officials at the Spanish company declined to comment.

De Vido also urged telecommunications companies to boost investment in land lines, saying "this is not a threat, it's a warning."

Argentina expropriated a majority stake in top energy company YPF from Spain's Repsol last week, citing insufficient investment. This prompted vows of retaliation from Madrid and the European Union.