Tenaris 4th-qtr net jumps as shipments expand

BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 Tenaris, a major global supplier of seamless steel pipes to the energy industry, on Thursday reported a better-then-expected 33 percent increase in net income in the fourth quarter, due partly to rising sales.

Net profit rose to $426.3 million from $321.2 million in the October-December period of 2010. Profit was well above analysts' average forecast of $365 million in a Reuters poll. Estimates ranged from $333 million to $386.6 million.

Quarterly net sales also surged 33 percent from a year earlier to $2.75 billion, stemming in part from increased shipments.

Luxembourg-based Tenaris is controlled by Argentina's Techint group. Its fortunes are closely linked to energy exploration, and its earnings have reflected high global prices for crude oil.

In 2011 as a whole, net income jumped 25 percent to $1.42 billion while net sales rose 29 percent to $9.97 billion.

In the year, "capital expenditures amounted to $863 million, including the completion of our new rolling mill in Mexico," the company said in a press release.

"Global demand for energy, in spite of the difficult economic situation in Europe, will continue to rise, and this is driving energy companies to increase their investments," Tenaris said.

"In 2012, drilling activity in North America is expected to remain close to current levels ... In the rest of the world, drilling activity is expected to continue to increase, supported by current oil and gas prices and led by growth in the development of deepwater and unconventional reserves as well as complex conventional gas drilling," it added.

The company's shares were up 2 percent in Milan at 1235 GMT.