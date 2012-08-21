版本:
中国
2012年 8月 22日 星期三 02:01 BJT

Argentina says to file WTO complaint against U.S.

BUENOS AIRES Aug 21 Argentina will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. beef and lemon import policies, the South American country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

