UPDATE 1-Argentina says to file WTO complaint against United States

BUENOS AIRES Aug 21 Argentina will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over U.S. beef and lemon import policies, the South American country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move came after the United States and Japan filed complaints against Argentina with the WTO, alleging that its import licensing rules discriminate against foreign goods.

Argentina says it has not been able to export lemons to the United States since 2001. It also complains of "unjustified delays" in the approval of importation of fresh Argentine meat.