UPDATE 2-Argentine judge orders Uber blocked, declines detention

By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Jan 30 A Buenos Aires judge on
Monday denied a prosecutor's request to jail local executives of
ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc, though the court did
order the company's platforms to be shut down, raising the
prospect of a prolonged legal conflict.
In April, a Buenos Aires court said Uber, which
has been criticized for failing to register its drivers or pay
appropriate taxes, was in violation of local transportation and
labor standards and ordered it to stop operating.
The application continues online nonetheless, spurring
prosecutor Martin Lapadu to request additional measures that
were only partially accepted by a local judge on Monday.
"The detention order has been struck down," Lapadu said on
local television. "What the judge did was order the Uber page
blocked," he added.
Lapadu said, however, Internet providers could only close
Uber Argentina platforms if the ban were extended to the whole
country, not just the capital.
Uber in Argentina said the judge's decision was "a new step
forward" in its defense.
The San-Francisco based company has clashed with government
authorities in many cities and countries around the world. Taxi
services and labor groups have been frequent opponents of the
Silicon Valley startup.
In Buenos Aires, taxi drivers have blocked streets while
protesting against the company, saying it undercuts them by
operating tax-free and outside of regulations that apply to
taxis.
Some traditional yellow and black Buenos Aires taxis sport
signs saying "No Uber". Signs have also been posted on
billboards and buildings saying "Uber = Fake Taxis".
In June, the company said on its Argentine website that it
had no plans of slowing down even after some users reported
local credit cards were blocked from Uber's application.
"In spite of the obstacles that continue to be put in our
path, Uber's business and plans for its expansion continue," the
June post said.
