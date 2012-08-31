UPDATE 2-Argentina strikes back at U.S. in WTO beef row

* Washington points to pattern of retaliatory complaints
* Argentina's complaint follows U.S., Japanese filings
GENEVA Aug 31 Argentina on Friday accused the
United States of unfairly blocking imports of Argentine beef,
ratcheting up trade tensions with its large neighbour to the
north.
The South American country is the world's third largest
exporter of beef after Brazil and Australia.
But it has been shut out of the United States for years
because of restrictions imposed by Washington to block the
spread of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle.
"Argentina has notified the WTO (World Trade Organization)
Secretariat of a request for consultations with the United
States on measures applied to the imports of Argentinian meat
and other products of animal origin.
"Argentina claims that the restrictions, applied on sanitary
grounds, don't have scientific justification," the WTO said.
Argentina is seen by many fellow Group of 20 nations as a
chronic rule-breaker since it staged the world's biggest
sovereign debt default in 2002. It remains locked out of global
credit markets and relies on export revenue for hard currency.
President Cristina Fernandez's government has angered trade
partners by moving to slash imports and riled historic ally
Spain with the takeover of energy company YPF.
A week ago, the United States and Japan filed complaints
against Argentina with the WTO, alleging that its import
licensing rules are protectionist because they discriminate
against foreign goods.
Nkenge Harmon, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade
Representative's office in Washington, said the United States
was "disappointed" with Argentina's decision to launch the beef
case, which appears to be part of larger pattern.
"We are concerned with a disturbing trend in which countries
engaged in actions that are inconsistent with their WTO
obligations retaliate with counter-complaints rather than fix
the underlying problem raised in complaint," Harmon said.
"Furthermore, the fundamental openness of the U.S. market to
agricultural products is reflected in trade data. In 2011, U.S.
imports of agricultural products from Argentina topped $1.64
billion. U.S. agricultural exports to Argentina that same year
totalled $153 million," she said.
The European Union brought a complaint against Argentina in
May, accusing it of limiting imports.
That drew a tit-for-tat complaint from Buenos Aires in
August denouncing a "de facto prohibition on imports of
biodiesel from outside the Community".