UPDATE 1-Argentina's latest trade dispute challenges U.S. over lemons

GENEVA, Sept 3 Argentina has filed its third
trade complaint in two weeks, the World Trade Organization said
on Monday, challenging U.S. laws that it says have blocked
imports of fresh lemons from the northwestern region of
Argentina.
The United States, Japan and Mexico filed trade complaints
about Argentina's import licensing policies two weeks ago,
prompting Argentina to say it would hit back with complaints
over U.S. beef and lemons. It filed the complaint about beef on
Aug. 30.
There was no immediate comment on the lemons case from the
U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office in Washington on
Monday, a U.S. national holiday for Labor Day.
But USTR spokeswoman Nkenge Harmon said on Friday the United
States was "disappointed" with Argentina's decision to launch
the beef case, which appears to be part of larger pattern.
"We are concerned with a disturbing trend in which countries
engaged in actions that are inconsistent with their WTO
obligations retaliate with counter-complaints rather than fix
the underlying problem raised in complaint," she said.
The United States must try to settle the dispute in
bilateral talks with Argentina. If that fails, after 60 days
Argentina could demand the WTO adjudicate on the dispute.
The European Union brought a complaint against Argentina in
May, accusing it of limiting imports. That drew a complaint from
Buenos Aires on Aug. 20 denouncing a "de facto prohibition on
imports of biodiesel from outside the Community".
President Cristina Fernandez's government has angered trade
partners by moving to slash imports and riled historic ally
Spain with the takeover of energy company YPF.
Ten day ago the United States and Japan filed complaints
against Argentina with the WTO, alleging that its import
licensing rules are protectionist because they discriminate
against foreign goods.