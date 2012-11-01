With eye on 2013 midterms, Argentina cuts voting age to 16

* President Fernandez polls well among young Argentines
* Speculation swirls about Fernandez running again in 2015
* Midterms would be key clinching support for another run
* Strong Congressional support needed for third term
amendment
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 Argentina lowered its
voting age to 16 from 18 on Wednesday, a change that could help
politically ailing President Cristina Fernandez court the youth
vote ahead of 2013 mid-term elections.
Dozens of opposition members of the lower house of Congress
walked out of the rancorous late-night session just before the
measure won final approval by a vote of 131 to 2.
Fernandez, who polls well among younger voters, has not
ruled out a bid by her supporters to change the constitution to
allow her to run for a third term in 2015. Legions of youthful
activists have joined the "Campora" movement, known for its
rowdy demonstrations in favor of Fernandez's heterodox policies.
Skeptics say the new law is aimed at drumming up support for
the president before legislative elections scheduled a year from
now. Supporters say the measure aims to bring Argentina in line
with progressive countries such as Ecuador and Brazil that have
already extended voting right to people as young as 16.
Fernandez-allied lower house member Diana Conti said the
bill "is neither opportunistic nor demagogic," but rather seeks
"to widen the electoral base of our democracy."
The makeup of Congress after the midterms will be key to any
effort by her allies to open the door to another candidacy. The
59-year-old Peronist leader won a blowout re-election last year
and no strong opposition figure has emerged since.
But her popularity has fallen to below 25 percent as the
economy gets hit by sluggish world growth, slowing demand from
top trade partner Brazil, high inflation at home and
government-imposed currency and trade controls that hurt
confidence.
More than a million new voters are estimated to be eligible
to cast ballots now that the bill has passed both houses. The
Senate approved the measure earlier this month.
You still have to be 18 in Argentina to get married or buy
alcohol or cigarettes.
Voting is compulsory for Argentines between the ages of 18
and 70 but it will be discretionary for 16- and 17-year olds
under the new law.
Local Peronist party bosses may push to ensure high turnout
from the new pool of teenage voters. But the benefits of the new
law from Fernandez's point of view remain to be seen, said
Ignacio Labaqui, who analyzes Argentina for emerging markets
consultancy Medley Global Advisors.
"It is evident that an electoral strategy lies behind the
promotion of the youth vote," he said.
"But despite being teenagers, young people live in the same
country as other voters. So if the climate towards the
government continues to deteriorate, the government's approval
rating among younger people should also decline," Labaqui added.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied in major cities
last month to protest policies such as a de facto ban on buying
U.S. dollars and a possible bid for a third term.
Fernandez has a working majority in both houses of Congress,
but would need two-thirds' congressional support to convoke an
elected constitutional assembly. The president has been coy
about the prospect of changing the law to run again. Any such
plan would hinge on the outcome of the midterm vote.
Because she has not anointed a political heir, analysts say
Fernandez may want to keep speculation alive about a potential
re-election bid in 2015 to maintain her grip on the notoriously
fractious Peronist party and ward off "lame duck" syndrome.