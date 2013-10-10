UPDATE 1-Argentina to pay $500 mln to end disputes at World Bank -report

BUENOS AIRES Oct 10 Argentina will offer about
$500 million to resolve disputes with corporations at a World
Bank arbitration panel, a financial daily newspaper reported on
Thursday.
Ambito Financiero reported on its website, without citing
sources, that the payment would be made in sovereign bonds to
five companies that have filed complaints over a range of
grievances at the World Bank's International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes.
Representatives at Argentina's economics ministry could not
immediately be reached for comment on the report.
The decision coincides with a sensitive time in the South
American country's battle in U.S. courts with hedge funds that
refused to take part in two debt restructurings following
Argentina's 2002 default.
Argentina hopes the Obama administration will ask the U.S.
Solicitor General to present arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court
on whether the case merits the court's attention, after a lower
court ruled in favor of bondholders who will not accept reduced
payments under a restructuring agreement.
The International Monetary Fund and some U.S. officials have
said they were concerned that if Argentina were to be forced to
pay the non-participating investors, it would become more
difficult for cash-strapped countries to restructure their debts
in the future.
The Ambito Financiero newspaper said the companies to be
paid include France's Vivendi SA, British electric and
gas utility National Grid PLC and Continental Casualty
Company, a unit of Chicago-based CNA Financial Corp.
U.S.- based water company Azurix and Blue Ridge Investments,
a subsidiary of Bank of America Corp, will also receive
compensation, the report said.
Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino, in Washington this week
for World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings, aims to
unlock up to $1.8 billion credit lines from those institutions,
the newspaper said.
Argentina's sovereign default in 2002 effectively ended the
country's ability to tap global bond markets. Falling levels of
foreign direct investment and a huge bill for gasoline imports
have led to dwindling foreign reserves, making additional credit
lines crucial to finance government spending and supply
individuals and businesses with foreign currency.
In May 2012, the United States suspended Argentina from the
U.S. Generalized System of Preferences program, which waives
import duties on certain goods from developing countries, after
the South American nation failed to pay about $300 million in
compensation awards in disputes involving Azurix and Blue Ridge
Investments. It was the first time a country had been suspended
from the program for failing to pay an arbitration award.
The United States imported $477 million worth of goods from
Argentina under the program in 2011, which was about 11 percent
of total U.S. imports from the country that year.