公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 04:30 BJT

Argentina complains to WTO over U.S., European trade curbs

BUENOS AIRES Dec 5 Argentina has filed complaints with the World Trade Organization against the United States over limits on beef and lemon shipments, and against the European Union for curbs on biodiesel, Foreign Minister Hector Timerman said on Wednesday.

"We're open to keep talking while this complaint is handled by the World Trade Organization," Timerman told a news conference, adding that the complaints were filed on Wednesday.

