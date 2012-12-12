CORRECTED-Panama embroils Argentina in its eighth WTO dispute since May

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
(Corrects headline and second paragraph to say Panama's dispute is the eighth involving Argentina since May, not eighth against Argentina)
GENEVA Dec 12 Panama filed a dispute against Argentina at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, alleging the government of Cristina Fernandez had broken WTO rules by discriminating against imports of goods and services.
Panama's complaint is the eighth WTO dispute involving Argentina since May, equal to the total number of WTO disputes globally in the whole of last year.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: