Argentine YPF launches 2024 global bond at 8.75 pct - IFR

April 1 Argentina's state-controlled energy
company, YPF SA, launched its highly anticipated
10-year global bond to raise up to $1 billion at 8.75 percent on
Tuesday, Thomson Reuters service IFR reported.
Investor demand for the bond in New York was around $4
billion, IFR said. The expected ratings are BB/BB-.
YPF had mandated HSBC, Banco Itau and Morgan Stanley to hold
investor meetings.
The deal comes as YPF is seeking to attract investment to
the vast Patagonian shale oil and gas formation called Vaca
Muerta, or Dead Cow.
