UPDATE 1-Argentine YPF prices 10-year bond at par, 8.75 pct yield-IFR

(Adds pricing)
April 1 Argentina's state-controlled energy
company, YPF SA, priced $1 billion of global bonds due
2024 at par to yield 8.75 percent on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters
service IFR reported.
Investor demand for the bond in New York was
well-oversubscribed at around $4 billion, IFR said. The expected
ratings are BB/BB-.
YPF had mandated HSBC, Banco Itau and Morgan Stanley to hold
investor meetings.
The deal comes as YPF is seeking to attract investment to
the vast Patagonian shale oil and gas formation called Vaca
Muerta, or Dead Cow.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz;
Editing by Peter Galloway)