Argentina's YPF says expands bond sale to $1.5 bln from $500 mln

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 Argentina's state energy company YPF has expanded its planned bond sale to $1.5 billion from $500 million, the company said on Thursday in a letter to local market regulators.

Results of the debt sale are expected to be announced later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski)

