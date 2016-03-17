版本:
Argentina's YPF says seeks to raise $1 bln in 5-year bonds

BUENOS AIRES, March 17 Argentina's state-controlled oil company YPF will on Friday seek to raise up to $1 billion worth of five-year bonds in international debt markets, the company said in a notice to the market regulator on Thursday.

The bonds will mature on March 23, 2021.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Richard Lough)

