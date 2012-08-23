Argentina's YPF to sell $217 mln in bonds-sources

* Government seized control of YPF from Repsol in May

* Bond deal targets state pension funds, insurance firms

BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF is planning to sell 1 billion pesos ($217 million) in bonds in its first foray into the credit markets since the nationalization of YPF in May, market sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The company is eager to prove its ability to finance itself since the government seized 51 percent of its shares earlier this year, a move that shocked investors and trade partners.

The bond issue will be aimed at buyers including the Anses state pension system, Argentine insurance companies and common bond funds, according to sources who asked not to be named.

YPF, previously controlled by Spain's Repsol, said recently that it plans to propose an increase in its borrowing plans at a Sept. 13 shareholders meeting.

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez had accused Repsol of not investing enough to sustain oil and gas production as energy demand surged, sparking a costly increase in imports.