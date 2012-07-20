Argentina's YPF buys back $79 million in 2028 bonds

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
BUENOS AIRES, July 20 Argentina's recently nationalized energy company YPF bought back $79 million in 2028 bonds, a stock market filing on Friday showed.
The buy-back is the company's first debt operation since it was nationalized by President Cristina Fernandez's center-left government in May.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.