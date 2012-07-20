版本:
Argentina's YPF buys back $79 million in 2028 bonds

BUENOS AIRES, July 20 Argentina's recently nationalized energy company YPF bought back $79 million in 2028 bonds, a stock market filing on Friday showed.

The buy-back is the company's first debt operation since it was nationalized by President Cristina Fernandez's center-left government in May.

