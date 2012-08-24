Argentina's YPF says to drill 250 exploratory wells

* Government seized control of YPF in May

* YPF expected to issue bonds to finance output increase plan

BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF plans to drill 250 exploratory wells by 2016 as part of its push to increase oil and gas output, YPF President Miguel Galuccio said on Thursday.

A controlling interest in the company was seized by the government in May after President Cristina Fernandez accused former parent Repsol of not investing enough in local production to keep up with surging Argentine energy demand.

"We are planning to drill 250 exploratory wells from 2012 to 2016," Galuccio said in a speech. "The bet being made by our new management team is to invest $277 million in an effort to discover enough oil to change Argentina's energy framework."

YPF is expected to start soon issuing its first bonds since the takeover, a step that will test its ability to finance its plans for increasing production.