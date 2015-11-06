Argentina's YPF says sees fall in capital expenditure in 2016

BUENOS AIRES Nov 6 Argentina's state-run energy
firm YPF on Friday forecast its capital expenditure in
2016 would decrease toward the lower end of a $5-$6 billion
range and said it expected a devaluation of the peso next year
that would exceed inflation.
"We have a capex range of $5-6 billion. This year we will be
close to the top end of that and I think next year we will be
close to the lower end of the range," YPF's chief financial
officer Daniel Gonzalez told an investor briefing.
Two weeks ahead of Argentina's presidential run-off vote,
Gonzalez said YPF needed more clarity on the economic plans of
the next government before releasing a 2016 budget, but
anticipated the peso would devalue at a rate higher than
inflation.
(Reporting by Richard Lough)