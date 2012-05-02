UPDATE 1-Argentine lower house starts YPF takeover debate

* Renationalization set to breeze through Congress this week
* Energy renationalization pleases Argentines, angers Spain
* Lower house vote expected Thursday after two-day debate
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Argentina's lower house
started debating the renationalization of the nation's largest
energy company on We dnesday, a measure that is popular at home
despite fierce criticism abroad.
President Cristina Fernandez angered Spain and other
European trade partners last month when she unveiled her plan to
expropriate a 51-percent controlling stake in YPF from
Spanish oil major Repsol.
But her push to return YPF to state hands following its
privatization in the 1990s has been cheered by Argentines who
blame such free-market policies for causing a dire economic
crisis a decade ago.
Senators passed the bill with overwhelming support last week
with most opposition members voting in favor. A similar result
is likely in the 257-seat lower house, which Fernandez also
controls, letting her sign the bill into law later this week.
As lawmakers arrived for the session, Agustin Rossi, head of
the ruling party bloc, said he expected 200 lawmakers to vote in
favor. Final voting is expected late on Thursday.
"The fact that we've overcome the perverse political logic
of ruling party versus opposition is a big stride for Argentine
democracy," Rossi said, defending Fernandez's main justification
for the takeover -- slack investment by Repsol in energy output.
Critics of Fernandez's increasingly combative and erratic
policies say the government should have taken a gentler approach
to YPF in order to safeguard foreign investment flows in future.
"We're in favor of putting 51 percent of YPF back in state
hands, but why enter by the window when you can enter by the
door?" said rightist lawmaker Francisco de Narvaez. "The
constitution and the law say you must first pay a fair price and
then expropriate."
Once the expropriation gets congressional approval, the
focus will shift to how much the government will pay in
compensation to Repsol, which denies charges of underinvestment.
Government officials have already indicated they will not
pay the $9.3 billion the Spanish firm has asked for, but an
Argentine valuation court will stipulate the sum. YPF accounts
for about 20 percent of the Repsol group's net profit.
Madrid has vowed to curtail multimillion-dollar imports of
biodiesel from Argentina in retaliation for the YPF takeover,
while the European parliament has urged the European Commission,
the EU's executive body, to consider reprisals.
Analysts have been warning of an energy crisis in Latin
America's No. 3 economy for years, due to surging demand and
stagnant production that critics blame on government policies
such as price controls and export curbs.
The country registered an energy deficit for the first time
in 17 years in 2011 as fuel imports doubled, eroding the trade
surplus and pushing the issue to the top of Fernandez's agenda.