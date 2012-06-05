REFILE-UPDATE 1-Argentina names YPF board, Repsol keeps one seat

(Refiles to add disclosure. Disclosure: Reuters reporter
* Ex-industry executive Galuccio appointed CEO and chairman
* State cements control of YPF by naming 16 of 17 directors
BUENOS AIRES, June 4 Argentina's government
concluded its takeover of the nation's biggest oil company on
Monday by naming a new chief executive and directors, although
YPF's former owner - Spain's Repsol - kept one seat on the
board.
During the first shareholder meeting since President
Cristina Fernandez seized control of YPF in April, Miguel
Galuccio - a former executive at global oilfield services giant
Schlumberger Ltd - was confirmed as chief executive and
chairman.
Galuccio, an engineer who led the integrated project
management unit of Schlumberger, was named general
manager last month, and Monday's announcement was seen as a
formality.
Sixteen of the company's 17 directors were appointed by the
state. Repsol managed to nominate the remaining directorship.
Fernandez won strong domestic support for her expropriation
of a 51 percent stake in the company from Repsol, which
she accuses of failing to invest to boost production and oil and
natural gas, forcing the country to turn to costly imports.
Repsol still owns 6 percent of YPF and now holds the voting
rights on another 6 percent of the company that had been put up
as guarantees from fellow YPF shareholder, Argentina's Petersen
Group.
Besides Galuccio, the government-appointed directors include
Deputy Economy Axel Kicillof - the young, leftist economist seen
as the brainchild of the takeover.
Argentina's main energy-producing provinces - Neuquen, Santa
Cruz, Chubut and Mendoza - got one seat each on the board.
Another six energy provinces will have one rotating seat.
The board reiterated that company shares would continue to
trade at the Buenos Aires stock exchange and in New York, YPF
said in a statement.
The company said last month it was at risk of having its
American Depositary Shares delisted by the New York Stock
Exchange because it was not complying with auditory regulations.
"In a first phase, YPF will embark on a period of
significant growth and investment during which profits will be
re-invested," the statement added. "In a second phase, a
dividend policy suitable for a growing company will be defined."
Repsol's representatives said Monday's meeting was void. The
Spanish company, which considers the expropriation illegal and
has started legal action against Argentina, is demanding
compensation of $10 billion.
"(We proposed a director) to mitigate the damage to our
interests and to defend our investment," Repsol representative
Pablo Blanco told the meeting.
An Argentine valuation panel that is part of the executive
branch will decide what the government must pay but officials
have already indicated it will be less than Repsol is demanding.
Some analysts think they may offer Repsol nothing, citing
accusation of inadequate investment and environmental damages.