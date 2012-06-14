UPDATE 2-Mexico's Slim family takes stake in Argentina YPF

* SEC filing says Slim family owns 8.4 pct Class D shares
* Argentine president renationalized energy firm last month
* Slim has no plans to increase stake for now, likes company
By Guido Nejamkis and Cyntia Barrera
BUENOS AIRES/MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexican tycoon
Carlos Slim and his family have taken a stake in Argentina's
recently renationalized energy company YPF in lieu of
a loan guarantee, but they have no plans to increase it for now,
his spokesman said.
YPF said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission that the Slims now own 8.4 percent of Class D shares
of the company. It was not immediately clear how big an overall
stake that represented.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez seized control of YPF
from Repsol in April, accusing the Spanish oil company
of investing too little and making the country increasingly
reliant on pricey imports.
The move slammed YPF's stock price and was met by howls from
European trade partners and investors.
No comments were immediately available from YPF's Buenos
Aires headquarters. The SEC filing said the Slim family's
Inmobiliaria Carso and Grupo Financiero Inbursa held the shares.
Slim's spokesman, Arturo Elias Ayub, told Reuters the Slims
did not plan to increase their stake in YPF for now.
"We think the company is solid and has good growth
potential," he said. "In time, we will analyze our options."
YPF's stock price hit 10-year lows earlier this week after
the company said on June 5 that it would need to invest $7
billion a year to boost flagging natural gas and oil output by
more than a quarter by 2017.
A source close to the situation told Reuters that Slim had
acquired the shares from banks that had helped Argentina's
Petersen Group buy a 25.46 percent stake in YPF.
This week, banks including Credit Suisse, Citi
, Itau and BNP Paribas received
Petersen's YPF shares after the company failed to repay loans.
The loans were backed by YPF shares.
Argentina's government said last year that Slim, the world's
richest man, would invest $1 billion in the South American
country by the end of 2012, mainly in the telecommunications
sector.
His America Movil is one of the world's
biggest cellphone providers, with 225 million wireless customers
in countries stretching from the United States to Argentina.
YPF Chief Executive Officer Miguel Galuccio, a former
executive at global oilfield services company Schlumberger
, said YPF would be looking for deep-pocketed partners to
help find its plans to reverse Argentina's energy deficit.
Fitch Ratings cut Repsol's credit rating last week by one
notch to "BBB-minus," citing the expectation that the company
would receive no compensation in the near or medium term from
Argentina for the expropriation of its majority stake in YPF.