版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 05:19 BJT

Argentina's YPF says net profit falls 12.2 pct in 2012

BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF reported on Monday a net profit of 3.902 billion pesos ($793 million) in 2012, down 12.2 percent from 2011.

The company, which was nationalized in May 2012, did not immediately report fourth-quarter net profit.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐