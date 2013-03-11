UPDATE 1-Argentina's YPF says fourth-quarter net income rises

By Alejandro Lifschitz

BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF said on Monday its net profit surged in the fourth quarter, beating expectations as higher sales and one-off gains compensated for rising costs.

YPF, which was renationalized in May 2012, reported a fourth-quarter net of 1.019 billion pesos ($207 million). That was an increase of 90.5 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The company said higher domestic crude prices and a one-off gain related to the back payment of state oil exploration incentives had helped boost earnings. Revenue rose 26.5 percent in the final three months of the year.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast YPF's quarterly net profit to rise due to increased fuel prices. The survey yielded a median of 800 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 644 million to 900 million pesos.

YPF said its net profit for the year fell 12.2 percent to 3.902 billion pesos ($793 million). It cited losses by companies in which it holds a stake and the impact of new accounting regulations.