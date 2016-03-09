Argentina asks boss of state-run oil company YPF to resign-report

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Argentina has asked the
head of state-controlled oil company YPF to step down
next month, the government's official news agency Telam said on
Wednesday.
Chief Executive Miguel Galuccio was appointed in 2012 by
Argentina's previous president, Cristina Fernandez, who seized
control of YPF from Spanish oil giant Repsol.
The country's new president Mauricio Macri, who was elected
in November on a free markets platform, has pledged to get
Argentina's economy moving and correct the mistakes of the
previous government.
Telam said Galuccio's resignation was asked for "due to a
restructuring" at the company.
