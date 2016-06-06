Argentina's YPF names new CEO - local media

BUENOS AIRES, June 6 YPF, Argentina's state oil company, has named Ricardo Darre as chief executive officer, local media reported on Monday.

According to a report by investment publication El Investor Online that was picked up by various national media outlets in the country, Darre has worked for French oil company Total in the United States.

YPF declined to comment to Reuters on the matter. The company has recently split its top executive job into two positions. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)