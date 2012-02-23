UPDATE 3-YPF meeting dispute fuels tensions with Argentina

* Gov't has been pressuring YPF and others to boost output
* State board member says officials denied access to meeting
* YPF says company rules mean only board members allowed in
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 A new dispute erupted
between Argentina's government and YPF on Thursday when
officials accused the oil company of denying them entry to a
board meeting and threatened to take legal action.
YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, has
been bearing the brunt of pressure from President Cristina
Fernandez's administration for big energy companies to boost oil
and natural gas output as fuel imports soar.
Officials have accused YPF and other oil firms of
overcharging for diesel, and speculation that some sectors of
Fernandez's government would like to renationalize YPF hit its
shares late last month. Last week, the AFIP tax agency banned
YPF from exports and imports over unpaid taxes.
Tensions flared again on Thursday after the state's
representative on YPF's board of directors, Roberto Baratta,
told reporters he and three other government officials had been
refused entry to a board meeting.
"We don't know why YPF made this decision," said Baratta,
who works at the Planning Ministry, calling it absurd and
threatening legal action without giving further details.
YPF said company rules mean only board members - in this
case Baratta - are allowed to take part in board meetings,
adding that all four of the officials were invited to wait in
the building to meet Chief Executive Sebastian Eskenazi and
Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau afterward.
Baratta was accompanied by Energy Secretary Daniel Cameron,
Deputy Economy Minister Axel Kicillof and another official from
the Planning Ministry.
"They decided to leave," YPF said in a statement.
The country's stock exchange regulator, the CNV, sent a
letter to the energy compant asking it to explain what had
happened before Thursday's board meeting, state news agency
Telam reported.
YPF, which has a market value of about $14.4 billion, is
the biggest energy company in Latin America's No. 3 economy and
accounts for about 40 percent of the country's production of
natural gas and crude.
YPF shares ended virtually unchanged at 159.5 pesos in
Buenos Aires after dipping earlier in the session.