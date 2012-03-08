UPDATE 2-Argentina asks YPF to withhold dividends

* Argentina wants YPF to invest more to offset output fall
BUENOS AIRES, March 8 Argentina
has asked energy company YPF to withhold dividend
payments for 2010 and 2011 and invest the funds
instead to boost flagging exploration and
production, the government said on Thursday.
YPF, which is controlled by Spain's Repsol, is
under pressure from Argentine authorities to raise
production as the fast-growing economy spurs energy
demand.
Politicians from the country's energy-producing provinces
have demanded a minimum 15 percent output increase in the next
two years, and several provinces have threatened to take away
YPF's concessions if the company does not take swift action.
According to a government statement , the state
representative on YPF's board of directors asked that the
company have shareholders consider using unpaid
dividends for 2010 and 2011 to create "a voluntary reserve for
investments, exploration and production of hydrocarbons in
Argentina."
"(This would) offset the company's losses last year in
natural gas and oil production (6.8 percent and 10.3 percent,
respectively) as well as in diesel refining, which fell 27
percent," the Planning Ministry statement said.
YPF officials declined to comment on the government
statement, but in an earnings report on Thursday the company
said the board decided to delay any decision on dividends
until the next general assembly of shareholders.
YPF posted a 2011 net profit of 5.30 billion pesos ($1.23
billion). The company normally distributes between 80
percent and 90 percent of its net profits as dividends, which is
among the highest rates in the industry.
Dividend payments are largely split between Repsol,
with has about a 58 percent stake in YPF, and Grupo Petersen,
owned by Argentina's Eskenazi family, which has a 25 percent
stake and entered YPF in 2008 with government approval.
Eskenazi's group would likely be hardest hit by any
government drive to limit dividend payments, because of the debt
it took on to buy into YPF, analysts say.
Latin America's third-largest economy has boomed over the
last nine years, fueling energy demand at a time of sluggish
private investment. The government has had to import costly
fuels, cutting into its trade surplus and spurring this
latest drive to ramp up production.
YPF's share price ended 3.2 percent higher on Thursday.
Traders said the dispute with the government was already
factored in and that only resurfaced fears of a state takeover
could send shares plummeting again.